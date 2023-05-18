Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.63. 2,728,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,266. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.15%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

