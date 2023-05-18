Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

DFAX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,363. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

