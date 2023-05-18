Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,677,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 137,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $285.88. 326,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.42 and its 200 day moving average is $276.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.