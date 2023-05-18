WazirX 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.05 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $47.71 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

