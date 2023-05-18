Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives $148.57 Average PT from Analysts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $164.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.72. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.06, for a total transaction of $291,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,989 shares of company stock worth $4,353,293. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

