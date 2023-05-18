Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VDC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.32. 27,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.45. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

