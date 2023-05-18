Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,615,000 after purchasing an additional 127,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,356,000 after purchasing an additional 960,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,221,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,079,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,251,000 after purchasing an additional 223,383 shares during the last quarter.

VV traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $190.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,566. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $197.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.10. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

