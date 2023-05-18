Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

Shares of WOSGF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. 1,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

