Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance
Shares of WOSGF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. 1,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.
Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile
