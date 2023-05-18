Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 347.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,058,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after buying an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $333,500,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

