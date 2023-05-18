Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Announces Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Walmart updated its Q2 guidance to $1.63-1.68 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.10-6.20 EPS.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $149.53 on Thursday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

