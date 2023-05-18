Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €22.55 ($24.51) and last traded at €22.55 ($24.51). 29,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.25 ($24.18).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.