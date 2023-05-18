VVS Finance (VVS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $967,485.37

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $111.47 million and $967,485.37 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,219,951,070,946 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,019,483,106,505 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

