Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $91.21 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00012334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $91.21 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026205 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,907.24 or 1.00059741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.42478118 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,435,816.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

