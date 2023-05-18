Vow Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. Vow has a market capitalization of $196.64 million and $296,194.43 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vow Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

