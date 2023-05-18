Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $247.55

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.55 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.53). Volex shares last traded at GBX 275.50 ($3.45), with a volume of 269,421 shares trading hands.

Volex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 233.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.74. The company has a market cap of £440.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,959.91 and a beta of 1.03.

About Volex

(Get Rating)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.