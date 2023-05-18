VNET Group Reiterates Maintains Rating for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 235,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,199. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

