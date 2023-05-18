Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $232.65 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $435.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

