Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading 5.5% Higher

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.22. 2,272,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,577,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 900,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

