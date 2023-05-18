Viper Energy Partners LP to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VNOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Hu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

