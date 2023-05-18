Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Up 6%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 187,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 329,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Vinco Ventures Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. It operates business platforms through the video-sharing social networking platform, end-to-end fully integrated programmatic advertising platform, streaming music non-fungible token platform, full-fervice digital commerce, new consumer product development and commercialization platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.