VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Sees Large Volume Increase

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 303,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the previous session’s volume of 40,835 shares.The stock last traded at $46.47 and had previously closed at $46.58.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,866,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 47,547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

