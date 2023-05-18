Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Up 4.2%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 210,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 286,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Vertex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $131.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,001,916.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,985,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,001,916.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,985,616.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,947,785 shares of company stock valued at $35,002,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

