Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Citigroup upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

VZ stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,502,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

