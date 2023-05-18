Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.10

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 34898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veolia Environnement from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.4677 dividend. This is an increase from Veolia Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

