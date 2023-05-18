Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 16,089 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

ORCL traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.37. 5,818,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $273.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $101.78.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

