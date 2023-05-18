Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,147,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,789. The company has a market capitalization of $407.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.59. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.13.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

