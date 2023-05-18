Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $28,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 218,904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 125,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 967,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

NYSE UNH traded down $10.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $474.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $487.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $441.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

