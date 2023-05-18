Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $6.76 on Thursday, reaching $450.54. The company had a trading volume of 459,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,617. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.11 and a 200-day moving average of $474.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

