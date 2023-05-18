Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of KO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,053,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,716,715. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $271.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

