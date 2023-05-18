Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 7,281 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,337,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,310,000 after buying an additional 47,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,336,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,100,000 after buying an additional 73,878 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.52. 999,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

