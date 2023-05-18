Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 4,141 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.72. The stock had a trading volume of 864,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

