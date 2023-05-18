Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 524,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 356,996 shares.The stock last traded at $85.11 and had previously closed at $86.27.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

