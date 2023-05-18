Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204,604 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.89% of Valvoline worth $106,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,760,000 after buying an additional 151,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 2,327,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 808,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

