Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Usio Stock Performance

NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 61,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Usio will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Usio

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Usio by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Usio by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 49,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Usio by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Usio by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Featured Stories

