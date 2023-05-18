Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Usio Stock Performance
NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 61,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Usio has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.90.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Usio will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Usio
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Usio (USIO)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.