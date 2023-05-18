USDX [Kava] 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.04 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002620 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $79.04 million and $1.04 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,038.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.43 or 0.00430606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00124306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000782 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

