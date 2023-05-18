Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.20

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 446137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 19.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 156,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

