Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 18.6 %

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 2,457,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.