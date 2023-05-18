Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 18.6 %
Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 2,457,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $20.35.
Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
