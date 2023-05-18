Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $150.00 at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

UHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.37. 155,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,335. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,578 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,176. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.