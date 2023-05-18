Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $150.00 at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.
UHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.
Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.7 %
Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.37. 155,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,335. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,578 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,176. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.