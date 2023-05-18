Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,559,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up approximately 80.7% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.17% of Unity Software worth $616,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on U shares. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,412,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568,311. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $450.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,676,002.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at $56,676,002.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.