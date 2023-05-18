Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $5.31

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $65.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00019461 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00339475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013094 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000683 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.39183018 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 677 active market(s) with $62,678,341.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

