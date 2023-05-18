Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Hits $62.38 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and approximately $62.38 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $5.39 or 0.00019680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00341267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013109 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.18488641 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 677 active market(s) with $34,651,548.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

