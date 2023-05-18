Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Hits $63.92 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00019766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.06 billion and $63.92 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00337187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013429 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003762 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.39183018 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 677 active market(s) with $62,678,341.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

