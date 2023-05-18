uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of uniQure in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.81). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.14) EPS.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%.
uniQure Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at uniQure
In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Further Reading
