Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lowered by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $182,391,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 86.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473,299 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.65. The company had a trading volume of 342,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,420. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day moving average is $203.81. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

