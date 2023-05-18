Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.05

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and traded as low as $7.64. Umicore shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 62,542 shares trading hands.
Umicore Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.
Umicore Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. Umicore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.
About Umicore
Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Umicore (UMICY)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.