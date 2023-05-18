Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF) Lowered to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Tyman Stock Performance

Shares of Tyman stock remained flat at C$3.31 on Wednesday. Tyman has a 12 month low of C$3.31 and a 12 month high of C$3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.31.

About Tyman

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

