Truist Financial Trims ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Target Price to $66.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.04. 3,059,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,042. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,011,000 after purchasing an additional 475,674 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after buying an additional 183,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,309,000 after buying an additional 936,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

