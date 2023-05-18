Truist Financial Boosts Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $34.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKWD. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.67.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.16. 29,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,500. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.10.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKWD. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.

