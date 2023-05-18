True Capital Management Purchases New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 0.9% of True Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,504 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940,790 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 565,534 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,777,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,904,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,775,820. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

