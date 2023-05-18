True Capital Management Makes New Investment in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

True Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. True Capital Management owned approximately 0.50% of VanEck Gaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 222,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the fourth quarter worth $633,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $44.69. 1,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

VanEck Gaming ETF Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

